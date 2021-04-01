DPS STS School donates daily necessities to Families for Children

The DPS STS School Dhaka distributed daily necessities to an orphanage named ‘Families for Children’ in capital’s Uttara recently.

The distribution programme was organised under a campaign titled ‘Alor Dhara’ by the school’s Community Club. It was an interactive event where DPS STS students got the opportunity to socialise with the children from the orphanage, said a press release.

It said a group of DPS STS students volunteering for campaign had collected old books and newspapers from their friends and neighbours. They later sold those to buy daily necessities for the children of the orphanage home.

On 22 March, the volunteering students went to the orphanage and distributed the daily necessities. The orphanage authorities appreciated the donation wholeheartedly, reads the press release.