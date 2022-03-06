DPSMUN V applauded by over 300 students across Dhaka

After the massive success of its first four arrangements, DPS STS School Dhaka has successfully hosted the fifth DPS Model United Nations Conference (DPSMUN). Aiming at building confidence among students for public speaking and exploring manifold social and global crises with critical perspectives, the “DPSMUN V” took place from 04 to 06 March 2022 at DPS STS Senior Section Campus. More than 300 students from grades 08 – 12 registered to take part in DPSMUN V, said a press release.

Model United Nations conferences function as the educational simulation of the United Nations (UN)’s conferences, where students can take part to learn about diplomacy, international relations, and how to collectively search for solutions – similar to the way the UN operates. At DPSMUN, students from various schools around Dhaka city are selected to represent countries as their respective “delegates.” They argue over issues concerning the current international community, ranging from economic, social, and political conflicts.