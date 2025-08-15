Palestinian embassy’s stance on scholarship cancellation misrepresented: Ramadan

The Palestinian ambassador to Bangladesh, Yousef SY Ramadan, claimed that the position and actions of the embassy regarding scholarships for Palestinian students to study at the Asian University for Women (AUW) in Chattogram have been misrepresented.

He made the remarks at a press conference organised by the Palestinian embassy in Dhaka on Thursday afternoon.

Yousef Ramadan said he opposed sending students to AUW because of the university’s direct or indirect ties with Israel and its allies.

He further said he could not permit Palestinian students to attend institutions whose affiliations or funding sources go against the national interests of Palestine.

Ramadan held yesterday’s press conference following the publication of a report in Prothom Alo last Wednesday titled “Asian University for Women: Study of 130 Palestinian students in Bangladesh uncertain as visa approval suddenly revoked” on Wednesday, 13 August.