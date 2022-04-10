Dropout in secondary level on the rise amid Covid-19

With as many as 14 students getting married last year, the number of students dropped to 684 in 2021 from 745 in 2020 at Shari Ghat High School in Jaintiapur upazila of Sylhet, the school authorities reported to the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE).

Like the Shari Ghat High School, according to the government’s primary data, secondary schools across the country saw a rise in dropouts in a gap of just a year during the coronavirus pandemic with 62,104 fewer students being enrolled in 2021 than that of the previous year.

Yet, 200 more secondary schools opened during this period. However, colleges, madrasahs, vocational institutes and universities witnessed a rise in the number of students. Currently, there are 20,294 secondary schools running across Bangladesh.