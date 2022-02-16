DU deans’ committee takes ‘initial decision’ to continue D unit this year

According to the decision, the university's arts, social sciences and law faculties can take the admission test together, from the 2022-23 academic year.
These decisions were taken at a special meeting of the deans’ committee of Dhaka University in the morning. The meeting held in the lounge adjacent to the office of the vice-chancellor was chaired by VC Akhtaruzzaman.
At the end of the meeting, ASM Maqsood Kamal, pro-vice-chancellor (education) of the university, told Prothom Alo, that many students have already taken preparation for the test. Taking into account their preparation, the concerns of the parents and the demands of the teachers of the Faculty of Social Sciences, it has been decided in the meeting that the examination of D unit will continue this year (2021-22 academic year), he added.
“This is a preliminary decision. Later it will be discussed in the relevant forums including the General Admission Committee of the University and Academic Council. Only then will it be final," he added.
He further said, “The deans’ committee meeting came to a decision that the arts, social sciences and law faculties will take the admission exam together after this academic year. It also talked about how students will have the opportunity to change departments, to coordinate through student-friendly decisions without having to cartel any options.”
The Dhaka University authorities have decided to close the D unit in a bid to reduce the burden of examinations and suffering.
On 7 February, the vice-chancellor instructed the deans’ sub-committee to formulate a policy for changing department to implement the decision to cancel the D unit.
However, teachers of both the Awami League and BNP-leaning groups took stand against the decision. In such a situation, a special meeting of the deans’ committee was called today (Wednesday). It discussed the recommendations of the deans’ sub-committee.