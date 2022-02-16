DU deans’ committee takes ‘initial decision’ to continue D unit this year

According to the decision, the university's arts, social sciences and law faculties can take the admission test together, from the 2022-23 academic year.

These decisions were taken at a special meeting of the deans’ committee of Dhaka University in the morning. The meeting held in the lounge adjacent to the office of the vice-chancellor was chaired by VC Akhtaruzzaman.

At the end of the meeting, ASM Maqsood Kamal, pro-vice-chancellor (education) of the university, told Prothom Alo, that many students have already taken preparation for the test. Taking into account their preparation, the concerns of the parents and the demands of the teachers of the Faculty of Social Sciences, it has been decided in the meeting that the examination of D unit will continue this year (2021-22 academic year), he added.