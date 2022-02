The Dhaka University (DU) authority has extended its online class activities till 21 February following a notification of the Education Ministry, reports UNB.

Earlier, on 23 January, DU decided to conduct classes online till 6 February due to the rise of coronavirus cases across the country.

"We have to abide by the laws and regulations of the country as an Institute of this country," said DU VC prof Akhtaruzzaman said.