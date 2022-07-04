DU ‘Ka’ unit: 10.39pc students pass entry test

Asir Anjum Khan topped the list of successful candidates scoring 115 out of 120. He also stood first in BUET admission test.
Khalid Hasan Tuhin secured second position while Zarifa Tabassum got the third place with the same score in the test.
Top three students scored the same but their serial number was fixed considering the HSC and SSC exams results.
By providing information, candidates can check their results at admission.eis.du.ac.bd or use the short message service (SMS) available on any mobile operator, said a press release.
For SMS notification of the results, candidates have to type DU KHA [exam roll] in message (sms) option and send it to 16321.
Successful students have to fill the ‘Subject Choice Form’ online and submit it between 3:00 pm of July 6 to 3:00 pm of 21 July.
Students can apply for rechecking the answer script from 6 July till 12 July at the dean office of pharmacy faculty of Dhaka University by paying Tk 1000.
The result of Gha unit will be published on Tuesday at 1:00 pm.