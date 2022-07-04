DU ‘Ka’ unit: 10.39pc students pass entry test

The results of the ‘Ka’ unit admission test under Science Faculty of Dhaka University for session 2021-2022 session have been published with a pass rate of 10.39 per cent.

DU vice Chancellor professor Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman published the results at Abdul Motin Chowdhury virtual classroom around 12:30 pm on Monday.

A total of 11,466 out of 11,0374 students passed the exam against a total of 1,781 seats.