DU terminates two teachers, reinstates one

Dhaka University (DU) authorities have terminated two teachers for not rejoining work after leave, reports UNB.

The sacked teachers are Nusrat Farah and Mohammad Shoriful Islam of accounting and information systems department. Moreover, another teacher named professor Anup Kumar Saha of the same department was reinstated after almost two years according to the order of the High Court.

The decisions were taken at a syndicate meeting chaired by the university’s vice-chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman on Sunday afternoon. University pro-vice-chancellor (Education) professor ASM Maksud Kamal confirmed the information.

“Lecturers in the Department of Accounting and Information Systems, Nusrat Farah and Mohammad Shariful Islam, have been suspended for staying abroad without permission,” professor Kamal said.