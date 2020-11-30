DU terminates two teachers, reinstates one

Dhaka University (DU) authorities have terminated two teachers for not rejoining work after leave, reports UNB.
The sacked teachers are Nusrat Farah and Mohammad Shoriful Islam of accounting and information systems department. Moreover, another teacher named professor Anup Kumar Saha of the same department was reinstated after almost two years according to the order of the High Court.
The decisions were taken at a syndicate meeting chaired by the university’s vice-chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman on Sunday afternoon. University pro-vice-chancellor (Education) professor ASM Maksud Kamal confirmed the information.
“Lecturers in the Department of Accounting and Information Systems, Nusrat Farah and Mohammad Shariful Islam, have been suspended for staying abroad without permission,” professor Kamal said.
DU vice chancellor Akhtaruzzaman said, “ The decision to reinstate Anup Saha was made following the court order.”
Besides, a five-member inquiry committee headed by the pro-vice-chancellor (Education) has been constituted to find out why Anup Kumar was barred to join and why there was a lack of information regarding the matter.
On 25 November last year, the court ordered the reinstatement of Professor Anup Kumar. He was sacked on October 2, 2018, for allegedly using his doctorate to join the ranks of assistant professors before completing his PhD. However, a High Court judge declared the decision of the university authorities invalid and ordered to reinstate the teacher.