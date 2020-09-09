DU to hold webinar on women’s role during pandemic

An international webinar titled 'Role of women during the COVID-19 pandemic' will be held at 7:00pm on 11 September at Dhaka University.

DU pro-vice chancellor (academic) professor ASM Maksud Kamal will inaugurate the webinar as the chief guest, BSS reports quoting a press release.

Dean of the social sciences faculty Sadeka Halim, former chairperson of DU chemistry department Nilufar Nahar, Begum Rokeya, from Bangladesh University of Health Sciences, former chairperson of DU biochemistry and molecular biology department Zeba Islam Seraj, Rumana Dowla of Care Foundation, Bangladesh and Sabrina M Elias of Independent University, Bangladesh will also attend the webinar as panelists.