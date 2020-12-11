DU’s decision to hold exams irks students

Dhaka University’s (DU) decision to hold final exams of last year of honours and masters from 26 December, with residential halls remaining shut, has irked many students.

The university took the decision to hold exams to avoid session jam at an academic council meeting on Thursday.

The university has been shut since last March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but classes resumed online last June.

The university suddenly took the decision to hold exams maintaining they cannot reopen residential halls which hosts most of the students.

Students of different departments and institutes have termed the decision illogical. They urged the DU authorities to either reopen the residential halls on a limited scale or provide the students with alternative accommodation facilities.