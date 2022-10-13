Education

Revised schedule of HSC, equivalent exams published

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
HSC and equivalent exams
The revised routine of this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams has been published. The Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board of Dhaka published the revised routine on Wednesday. However, the exams will start from 6 November, as declared earlier.

According to the revised routine published by the Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board of Dhaka, the HSC examination will commence on 6 November. The theoretical exams will end on 13 December. The practical exams will start from 15 November and will end on 22 December.

This year, the exam time for all the subjects will be two hours. The exams will start at 11.00am in the morning shift. The written exam will end at 1.00pm. The exams in the afternoon shift will start at 2.00pm and will continue till 4.00pm. The examinees have to enter the examination centre 30 minutes prior to the start of the exam.

The MCQ part of the exams will be held first and the creative or theoretical part will be after that. The exam time for the MCQ section will be only 20 minutes. The exam time for the creative part will be one hour and 40 minutes.

