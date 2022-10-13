Revised schedule of HSC, equivalent exams published

The revised routine of this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams has been published. The Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board of Dhaka published the revised routine on Wednesday. However, the exams will start from 6 November, as declared earlier.

According to the revised routine published by the Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board of Dhaka, the HSC examination will commence on 6 November. The theoretical exams will end on 13 December. The practical exams will start from 15 November and will end on 22 December.