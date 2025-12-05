Primary school teachers’ ‘shutdown’ programme suspended

In government primary schools, classes are conducted by head teachers and assistant teachers. Across the country, there are 65,569 government primary schools with more than 10 million (1 crore) students. Of the 369,216 approved assistant teacher posts, 352,208 are currently filled.

The three demands of the primary teachers are: granting assistant teachers 11th grade in the national pay scale for the time being, resolving complications regarding higher grade entitlement upon completion of 10 and 16 years of service, as well as ensuring 100 per cent departmental promotion from assistant teacher to head teacher. Currently, assistant teachers are positioned in the 13th grade.

On 27 November, the ‘Primary Teachers’ Demand Implementation Council’ began their work abstention to press these demands. On Monday, they started boycotting the annual examinations as well. From Wednesday, the council began a ‘complete shutdown’ in the schools.