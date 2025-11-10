Division among primary teachers over ‘withdrawal’ of their movement

Government primary school teachers, who have been protesting to press home their three-point demand, including upgrading assistant teachers to the 10th pay grade, have become divided.

On Monday evening, a delegation of the protesting teachers held a meeting at the secretariat with finance secretary Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, primary and mass education secretary Abu Taher Md Masud Rana, and other senior officials.

Following the discussion, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education issued a press release stating that the teachers had withdrawn their movement.

However, the announcement sparked resentment among a section of teachers who have been continuing their sit-in at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka. Until 8:30 pm Monday, they were yet to reach a decision. A similar split among the teachers was also seen on Sunday.

A leader of the demonstrating teachers, wishing to remain anonymous, told Prothom Alo that given the current political situation, they were in favour of suspending the Dhaka programme and instead holding a strike at the schools.

However, one of the leaders announced the withdrawal of the programme. He said the final decision would be made after discussions with the teachers at the Central Shaheed Minar. It is, however, clear that the Dhaka programme is on hold for now.