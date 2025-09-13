IELTS special workshop by Bondhushova
English is not merely a subject; it is a linguistic skill developed through regular practice. A supportive environment for speaking in English must be created. One should learn new things daily by listening to English podcasts, reading articles and watching films.
These insights were shared by speakers at the Prothom Alo Bondhushova Special Workshop on the International English Language Testing System (IELTS).
The workshop, titled “IELTS: Your Gateway to Global Education”, was held on Friday at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar, starting at 9:30am and concluding at 5:00pm. The event was supported by Bangla–Deshi Foods Limited and IDP Education Bangladesh.
In his welcome address, Forhad Hossain Mollik, General Secretary of the National Council of Bondhushova said, “We aspire for Bondhushova members to advance globally by acquiring essential skills. Today’s initiative is part of that journey.”
Renowned author and Managing Editor of Prothom Alo, Anisul Hoque, emphasised the value of learning a second language, telling participants, “Those pursuing higher education abroad must never forget Bangladesh. Always carry this country within you.”
Additional remarks were delivered by Rubaiyat Shaimom Chowdhury, Vice-President of the National Council and Samsuddoha Safayat, Training Secretary.
Elora Shahab Sharmee, Head of IELTS Operations at IDP Education Bangladesh, conducted a session titled “Introduction to IELTS”, covering essential aspects of IELTS preparation and examination procedures.
Certified IELTS Official Expert at IDP Education Bangladesh, Shiwa Forkan, led a session on “IELTS Reading, Writing, Listening and Speaking Modules: Tips and Hacks”. She advised, “In the IELTS Listening Test, answers must be written while listening. If something is missed, do not panic; move on quickly to the next question. In the Speaking Test, minor errors should not be overthought; fluency will ensure better scores.”
Education researcher S M Mahbub Ul Alam conducted a special session entitled “A Scientific Method to Learn: Reading, Speaking and Listening”, demonstrating his innovative method for learning English pronunciation. He provided hands-on guidance on the use of various parts of the mouth to achieve correct pronunciation and accent.
Anwar Hossain, Head of Sales and Operations at IDP Education Bangladesh, spoke on “Study Abroad: Opportunities and Challenges”, offering detailed insights into undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral, overseas employment and scholarship opportunities.
Bondhushava Executive President Mousumi Mou expressed appreciation, saying, “We had long aspired to undertake a significant initiative on IELTS and today it has been realised.”
A H C Shehzad, Brand Manager of Bangla–Deshi Foods Limited commented, “It is a pleasure to be associated with Bondhushova. We shall endeavour to continue our support for such events in the future.”
Participants from Bondhushova branches across the country took part in the workshop, which concluded with the awarding of certificates to all attendees.