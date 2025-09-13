IELTS special workshop by Bondhushova

English is not merely a subject; it is a linguistic skill developed through regular practice. A supportive environment for speaking in English must be created. One should learn new things daily by listening to English podcasts, reading articles and watching films.

These insights were shared by speakers at the Prothom Alo Bondhushova Special Workshop on the International English Language Testing System (IELTS).

The workshop, titled “IELTS: Your Gateway to Global Education”, was held on Friday at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar, starting at 9:30am and concluding at 5:00pm. The event was supported by Bangla–Deshi Foods Limited and IDP Education Bangladesh.