Education minister for removing 'insignificant courses' from colleges

Education minister Dipu Moni said it has become necessary to stop teaching insignificant courses at all the colleges run under national university. Giving certificate randomly without maintaining quality is increasing unemployment problem, she added.

“All the colleges will have degree, short course, language courses and some professional courses instead of some insignificant regular courses. The Accreditation Council will help colleges in bringing some variation in courses and curriculum as per the demand of industry and other stakeholders. All these courses also have to go through a quality control process,” she said.

The minister was addressing as the chief guest at a workshop on ‘Accreditation Standards and Criteria’ under the auspices of Bangladesh Accreditation Council (BAC) held on Wednesday, reports news agency BSS.