Education ministry proposes to cancel PEC exams this year

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has proposed to scrap Primary Education Completion (PEC) examinations of the fifth grade only for this year due to the coronavirus crisis.

The proposal was sent to the Prime Minister's Office on Wednesday, confirmed senior secretary of the ministry Akram-al-Hussein.

A senior official of the ministry told Prothom Alo that prime minister Sheikh Hasina would make the final decision in this regard.

If this proposal is approved, the scholarship that is usually awarded on the basis of this test will not be given this time.