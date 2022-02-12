Educational institutions to be reopened after 21 February: Maleque

"Eighty-five per cent of our target population has been vaccinated so far. So, the risk of infection and death is much lower now," he said.
"Even then, we must adhere to the health guidelines and go out wearing masks and maintaining social distance."
The instructions given to limit social activities should be followed, the minister said.
On 21 January, the government announced that all the schools and colleges of the country will remain closed from 21 January to 6 February in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.
On 2 February, the government extended the closure of secondary and higher secondary-level educational institutions by two weeks until 20 February.
The following day, the Ministry of Education issued an 11-point directive, including resuming online classes, for schools and colleges during the closure.
It also ordered the authorities concerned to continue the vaccination programme for the student aged between 12 to 17 years following the health guidelines in coordination with the zonal offices of the directorate of secondary and higher education, district education office, upazila secondary education offices, local administrations and civil surgeons.
After a long closure due to the pandemic, the students of schools and colleges in Bangladesh returned to their classrooms on September 12 last year.
The government shut the educational institutions on 17 March, 2020, after the country reported its first Covid-19 cases on March 8 and later the closure was extended several