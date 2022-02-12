Educational institutions to be reopened after 21 February: Maleque

Health minister Zahid Maleque on Saturday said all the educational institutions of the country will be reopened after 21 February as the number of daily Covid cases keep falling gradually, reports UNB.

"The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has no objection to reopening in pefr classes, but we would suggest the educational institutions to be reopened in compliance with health-safety rules," he said in a views-exchange meeting with district health officials at Gorpara Shuvro Centre in sadar upazila at noon.

The minister advised all the unvaccinated students of schools and colleges to get vaccinated as soon as possible.