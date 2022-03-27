Effective learning techniques for early development and growth

Children are multi-dimensional beings whose development is complex and rich. They depend heavily on parents, family members, educators, and other caregivers such as their teachers to develop the right skills, become independent, and lead a healthy life. As we watch children grow and learn, it becomes rapidly evident that each child has their own way of learning and interacting with the world around them. A child may spend hours curled up with a book while the other may look forward to going outside to play football. One child may show interest in creating structures with building blocks, while another may want to pull apart objects apart to discover how they work.

Different children learn in different ways. Children learn better when their individual learning styles are recognised and supported. The concept of ‘teaching style’ or ‘learning technique’ has drawn widespread attention in the field of education for many years. However, what really are learning techniques, and how useful is it to focus on them in educational practices for children?