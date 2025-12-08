Our home and all my books washed away in the floods

There are seven members in our family—my parents and five sisters. My eldest sister was married off at the age of 13. Since then, my second sister has been supporting the family by working in the Export Processing Zone (EPZ).

My father used to do whatever work he could find, sometimes agricultural work or sometimes polishing shoes. Now he is ill and has no income. There have been so many days when we had nothing to eat. My mother manages everything. The youngest three sisters are still in school. Somehow, we manage to scrape by.

From childhood, I have had to overcome one obstacle after another. A violent storm once blew away our tin-shed house. We did receive a government-built house that time. Another time, our home, books, and notebooks were all washed away during floods. I had to borrow money from neighbours to buy new books. Once, I was on the verge of dropping out because we couldn’t afford the form-fill-up fees.