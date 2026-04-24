Free textbook demand inflated, leading to major losses

The demand for free textbooks is being inflated. Schools and field-level officials are requesting more books than actually needed, leading to significant wastage of government funds.

Data from the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) show that after verifying information from 293 upazilas, an excess demand of 8.842 million (88.42 lakh) textbooks has been identified at the secondary level alone.

Officials say that if data from all upazilas are analysed, the number could reach nearly 15 million (1.5 crore). The demand is now being reassessed and revised, and printing of the books will be adjusted accordingly.

Every year, allegations arise that more free textbooks are printed than required. According to the NCTB, inflated demand submitted by schools and field-level officials results in recurring financial losses.

Education stakeholders say a reliable method must be developed to determine demand based on actual student numbers and trends. At the same time, proper verification of field-level data must be ensured. Otherwise, wastage will continue every year.