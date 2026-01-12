Nearly 30m textbooks yet to be delivered

Eskaton Garden High School is located on Eskaton Garden Road in the capital. On the first day of the new academic year, 1 January, a visit to the institution revealed that no textbooks for Classes Seven and Eight had arrived.

On the 11th day of the academic year, during a visit yesterday (Sunday), it was found that Class Seven had received Bangla textbooks for two subjects (First and Second Paper—Saptabarna and Anandapath). Class Eight students had received textbooks for five subjects. The remaining books have yet to arrive.

However, the school authorities have received all textbooks for all grades at the primary level, as well as all textbooks for Classes Six and Nine (except Accounting).