Encouraging creativity and innovation for a better future

Sometimes, the best way to teach children an important life skill is to model it in our own life. After all, kids tend to imitate the behaviour they see in their parents, elders, and guardians. If a child sees a parent or an important figure thinking creatively, it will inspire them to do the same. It may be something as simple as how to fix the malfunctioning microwave by looking at the manual instead of calling the mechanic first. Children learn first by an example and then get reinforced, also by means of an example.

An easy way to encourage lateral thinking is to help children develop independence and express their feelings better with open-ended questions. Rather than just giving answers to their inquiries, we can help them think critically by asking questions in return. For example, “What ideas do you have? What do you think about it?” We must respect their replies instead of viewing them as right or wrong. As an alternative, we can say, “That is interesting. Tell me why you think that.”