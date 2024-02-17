UODA communication and media studies alumni association launched
Former students of the Communication and Media Studies (CMS) department of the University of Development Alternative (UODA) have formally launched an alumni association of the department.
The association named UODA CMS Alumni Association (UCAA) was launched at an event at a restaurant in the capital’s Dhanmondi. UCAA got its maiden committee in the programme.
Ashikur Rahman was elected the president and Kushal Yasir general secretary in the 27-member executive committee of the association.
Office-bearers of the platform said they through the UCAA would organise rallies, seminars and exhibitions to help improve professional skills in journalism and mass communication.
Also, they would assist in boosting the standard of education at the department.
The members of the committee decided to publish an annual magazine on communication and mass media.
The UCAA, they said, would launch scholarships and student loans for existing students of the department.
The CMS department started its journey in 2002. More than 500 students graduated from the department since then who are now working in reputed organisations at home and abroad.