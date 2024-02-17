UODA communication and media studies alumni association launched

Former students of the Communication and Media Studies (CMS) department of the University of Development Alternative (UODA) have formally launched an alumni association of the department.

The association named UODA CMS Alumni Association (UCAA) was launched at an event at a restaurant in the capital’s Dhanmondi. UCAA got its maiden committee in the programme.

Ashikur Rahman was elected the president and Kushal Yasir general secretary in the 27-member executive committee of the association.