National University: Admission test application deadline extended

The National University has once again extended the period for preliminary applications for admission to the first-year undergraduate (honours) programmes for the 2025–26 academic year at its affiliated colleges.

This time, the University has extended the application deadline by 22 days. Under the revised schedule, students may submit their online applications until 12:00 midnight on 22 February.

Interested candidates must complete the application form through the National University’s official admissions website.

According to the National University’s notice, all other application conditions will remain unchanged. The University will announce the date of the admission test and the list of examination centres at a later stage.