National University: Admission test application deadline extended
The National University has once again extended the period for preliminary applications for admission to the first-year undergraduate (honours) programmes for the 2025–26 academic year at its affiliated colleges.
This time, the University has extended the application deadline by 22 days. Under the revised schedule, students may submit their online applications until 12:00 midnight on 22 February.
Interested candidates must complete the application form through the National University’s official admissions website.
According to the National University’s notice, all other application conditions will remain unchanged. The University will announce the date of the admission test and the list of examination centres at a later stage.
Applicants must pay an initial application fee of Tk 1,000 through the mobile banking service specified by the chosen college or directly to the college by 23 February 2026.
Applicants must strictly comply with all conditions outlined in the admission guidelines when completing the online application form.
Previously, the application process began in the first phase on 23 November 2025 at 4:00 pm and continued until 12:00 midnight on 31 December 2025.
In the second phase, the University extended the deadline to 31 January 2026. In the third and final phase, the University has now rescheduled the application deadline to 22 February.
For the 2025–26 academic year, the National University will conduct separate 100 mark multiple-choice question (MCQ) admission tests for students from the Humanities, Science and Business Studies streams at the Higher Secondary level for admission to first-year undergraduate (honours) programmes.
In the 100 mark MCQ admission test, candidates must answer 100 questions within one hour. The University will prepare subject-wise merit lists separately for each college based on a total of 200 marks.
This total will comprise 100 marks from the admission test and 100 marks derived from SSC and HSC results, calculated as 40 per cent from SSC GPA and 60 per cent from HSC GPA, including the fourth subject.
The University will prepare merit lists according to candidates’ subject preferences. The admission test will not include any negative marking for incorrect answers.
For further details, please visit here.