20 injured in clashes over VC’s joining at DUET; Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Shibir trade allegations

Multiple clashes have taken place between students affiliated with Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and those supporting Islami Chhatra Shibir at Dhaka University of Engineering & Technology (DUET) in Gazipur over the appointment of a new vice-chancellor.

Throwing of bricks and stones, chasing, and arson made the entire campus heated on Sunday morning. To bring the situation under control, the police fired tear gas shells several times.

At least 20 people from both clasing sides and the police were injured in the incident. Both Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Shibir have filed complaints against each other. To maintain normalcy, additional police have been deployed in the campus area.

According to university sources and witnesses, the government issued a notification appointing Professor Mohammad Iqbal of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology as the new vice-chancellor of DUET last Thursday.

Immediately after the appointment, a group of students opposed it and started protesting. The students argue that, being a specialised engineering university, DUET has different academic and administrative realities. Therefore, the VC should be appointed from the internal faculty of the university.