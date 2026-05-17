20 injured in clashes over VC’s joining at DUET; Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Shibir trade allegations
Multiple clashes have taken place between students affiliated with Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and those supporting Islami Chhatra Shibir at Dhaka University of Engineering & Technology (DUET) in Gazipur over the appointment of a new vice-chancellor.
Throwing of bricks and stones, chasing, and arson made the entire campus heated on Sunday morning. To bring the situation under control, the police fired tear gas shells several times.
At least 20 people from both clasing sides and the police were injured in the incident. Both Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Shibir have filed complaints against each other. To maintain normalcy, additional police have been deployed in the campus area.
According to university sources and witnesses, the government issued a notification appointing Professor Mohammad Iqbal of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology as the new vice-chancellor of DUET last Thursday.
Immediately after the appointment, a group of students opposed it and started protesting. The students argue that, being a specialised engineering university, DUET has different academic and administrative realities. Therefore, the VC should be appointed from the internal faculty of the university.
In protest against the appointment of the new VC, the protesting students organised a rally on Thursday evening. During this time, they set fires on the Dhaka–Shimul Tali road. The protest continued on Friday with the participation of students from various departments.
The protesting students declared the new VC as 'unwanted' and posted banners at the main gate of the university. Continuing this, a 'Red Card to the New VC' campaign was announced on Sunday morning. From early morning, the protesting students took position at the main gate of the university. At one point, they locked the gate.
While visiting the spot, it was observed that by 10:00 am, before the new vice-chancellor Mohammad Iqbal arrived on campus, the protesting students gathered in front of the main gate. Later, to welcome him, a group of Chhatra Dal-affiliated students tried to enter the campus by opening the gate. Initially, an argument ensued between both parties, followed by brick-throwing and then clashes.
Witnesses reported that during the clash, a group of students and outsiders inside the campus started throwing bricks and stones at the students outside.
Subsequently, those outside retaliated by throwing bricks and stones as well, turning the area into a battlefield. Fires were set in front of the main gate, and the sound of cocktails exploding spread panic in the surrounding area. Chaos continued for hours.
Upon receiving the news, the police intervened, firing several rounds of tear gas shells to bring the situation under control. Later, with the deployment of additional police, the situation somewhat calmed down. However, tension persisted around the campus and nearby areas until the evening.
During the clash, Gazipur Sadar police station's officer-in-charge (OC) Aminul Islam and five other police personnel were injured. Additionally, at least 15 students from both sides were injured.
The injured received treatment at Gazipur's Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital.
In a statement issued by Muhammad Jahangir Alam, Central Office Secretary of Chhatra Dal, it was claimed that individuals affiliated with Chhatra Shibir, disguising as ordinary students, were attempting to destabilise the DUET campus deliberately.
Appointing external teachers as VCs in various universities across the country is not a new phenomenon. However, a party is allegedly attempting to create disorder over this issue intentionally.
The statement further claimed that elements of the outgoing administration and Chhatra Shibir were jointly attempting to destabilise the situation to fulfill their political objectives. Chhatra Dal President Rakibul Islam and General Secretary Nasir Uddin condemned the incident in the statement.
On the other hand, SM Farhad, Central Publicity Secretary of Islami Chhatra Shibir, claimed in a statement that members of Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal, and outsiders had launched a coordinated attack on the protesting students.
He alleged that BNP-affiliated teachers, officers, and employees also participated in the attack. Furthermore, the statement claimed that local weapons and sticks were used to attack the peaceful programme.
Meanwhile, amid the tense situation, the new vice-chancellor Mohammad Iqbal has assumed his responsibilities. DUET Registrar Professor Md Abu Tayeb stated that during the clash, the new VC was safe. In the afternoon, he officially took charge from the former vice-chancellor, Zainal Abedin.
Gazipur Sadar police station OC Aminul Islam said a group of students affiliated with Chhatra Shibir took position inside the gate and started throwing bricks and stones, resulting in injuries to at least 20 people, including five police officers. To control the situation, additional police have been deployed in the campus area.