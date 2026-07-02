This absence is a profound psychological jolt

At the moment, there is a prevailing "feel-good" atmosphere surrounding our national goals and our future. A sense of complacency seems to have spread everywhere.

Yet there can hardly be a greater psychological jolt than the fact that 36 per cent of students are not sitting for an examination as important as the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC).

What does this large-scale absence from the examination actually mean? I do not think we should rush to answer that question. One thing, however, can be said immediately: it reflects the deplorable state of our overall education system. The absence of these students is a stark wake-up call. We must seek to understand what it signifies.