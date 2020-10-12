Evaluation of HSC candidates: Education boards face 7 challenges

Member secretary of the expert committee formed to solve the problem of changing the section and the chairman of the Dhaka Education Board, Ziaul Haque, told Prothom Alo that various challenges are there, but the results will be evaluated by resolving them. The students will not be affected.

As many as 10,79, 171 of this year’s the total 13,65,789 students are regular examinees while 266,501 irregular candidates. There are over 160,000 candidates who failed to pass one subject in the last HSC examination while more than 54,000 candidates failed in two subjects.

On the other, more than 51,000 candidates whether failed to pass in all subjects or did not take part in the exams. Due to the government’s new decision, these students are also going to pass on the basis of their JSC and SSC results.

Besides, more than 16,000 students were planning to take improvement tests and over 3,000 private candidates who did not achieve the desired results in last year's HSC and equivalent examinations. But they are not getting that opportunity anymore. It has put up another big challenge for the boards.