How will university admission tests be held this year?

Although this year’s HSC candidates will be evaluated without any final examinations due to coronavirus, the University Grants Commission of Bangladesh (UGC) is in favour of taking cluster-based admission tests for the public universities.

Following the decision of not taking HSC examinations, all of more than 1.3 million students are going to pass this year, raising a question whether such a large number of students will be able to get admission into higher education institutions.

This year's HSC and equivalent examinations were scheduled to be held on 1 April. Due to the coronavirus situation, the government suspended the examinations on 22 March just before the test. After a long impasse, earlier on Monday the government declared that this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will not be held. The HSC candidates will be evaluated on the basis of their average results of JSC and SSC and equivalent examinations. As a result, all of 13,65,789 candidates will pass this year.