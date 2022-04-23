Education

EWU inaugurates 'Hridoye Bangabandhu' corner

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
East West University (EWU) has inaugurated 'Hridoye Bangabandhu' corner at its library to commemorate the life and work of father of the nation and the architect of our independence Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Professor Mohammed Farashuddin, former personal secretary to Bangabandhu and chief adviser of EWU inaugurated the corner on Thursday. There is a sculpture of Bangabandhu and books written about his life and works has ornamented the corner, says a press release.

“If we want to know the history of the rise and development of Bangladesh, everyone must know about Bangabandhu,” said Farashuddin.

He added that EWU has always hold the ideology of Bangabandhu and the spirit of our liberation war.

Farashuddin expressed hope that future generations will have the opportunity to know Bangabandhu and the liberation war in detail through this corner.

Rafiqul Huda Chaudhury, member of EWU’s board of trustees, MM Shahidul Hassan, vice chancellor, Muhammad Z Mamun, pro VC, deans, proctor, registrar, librarian, teachers, officials, and students of the university were present on the occasion.

