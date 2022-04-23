EWU inaugurates 'Hridoye Bangabandhu' corner

“If we want to know the history of the rise and development of Bangladesh, everyone must know about Bangabandhu,” said Farashuddin.
He added that EWU has always hold the ideology of Bangabandhu and the spirit of our liberation war.
Farashuddin expressed hope that future generations will have the opportunity to know Bangabandhu and the liberation war in detail through this corner.
Rafiqul Huda Chaudhury, member of EWU’s board of trustees, MM Shahidul Hassan, vice chancellor, Muhammad Z Mamun, pro VC, deans, proctor, registrar, librarian, teachers, officials, and students of the university were present on the occasion.