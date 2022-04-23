EWU inaugurates 'Hridoye Bangabandhu' corner

East West University (EWU) has inaugurated 'Hridoye Bangabandhu' corner at its library to commemorate the life and work of father of the nation and the architect of our independence Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Professor Mohammed Farashuddin, former personal secretary to Bangabandhu and chief adviser of EWU inaugurated the corner on Thursday. There is a sculpture of Bangabandhu and books written about his life and works has ornamented the corner, says a press release.