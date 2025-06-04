New curriculum at secondary level from 2027
The government is going to introduce a new curriculum at secondary level from 2027 and the new curriculum will be introduced at the sixth grade first.
Then the revised curriculum will be introduced in other grades gradually.
Education adviser Chowdury Rafiqul Abrar and Secondary and Higher Education Division senior secretary Siddique Zobair disclosed this in a press conference at the education ministry at the secretariat. Also present on the occasion was KM Kabirul Islam, secretary of the Technical and Madrasah Education Division.
Until last year, the new curriculum was being implemented in classes one, two, three, six, seven, eight, and nine. According to the original plan, the new curriculum was to be introduced this year in classes four, five, and ten, thereby covering all grades up to the secondary level.
However, following the fall of the Awami League government in the July uprising, the secondary-level curriculum was scrapped. In its place, the 2012 curriculum was reinstated.
At the primary level, however, the new curriculum has effectively remained in place. Next year’s new textbooks will be based on that curriculum. The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) has already nearly completed the revision of the existing textbooks.
Addressing the press conference, education adviser CR Abrar said, “If we are to envision new dreams and make new plans, those must include technology and inclusivity. Whether one uses words like accountability, empathy, or justice—whatever the terms may be—it is essential that we think beyond the current curriculum. To make that possible, there is likely a need for dialogue among ourselves and with stakeholders, as well as a national consensus.”
Speaking regarding this, senior secretary Siddique Zobair said, “Works are underway to bring sixth grade under the new curriculum. We think it’s not prudent to change curriculum in all grades at once. Students up to the twelfth grade will be brought under this curriculum gradually.
NCTB sources say they have already started some initial works on the revised curriculum. Education adviser CR Abrar answered different questions regarding curriculum.
In response to a query he said, “From 1 July, the process of transferring college-level teachers will begin online. Within a few months, a similar system will be introduced at the school level as well.”