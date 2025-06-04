The government is going to introduce a new curriculum at secondary level from 2027 and the new curriculum will be introduced at the sixth grade first.

Then the revised curriculum will be introduced in other grades gradually.

Education adviser Chowdury Rafiqul Abrar and Secondary and Higher Education Division senior secretary Siddique Zobair disclosed this in a press conference at the education ministry at the secretariat. Also present on the occasion was KM Kabirul Islam, secretary of the Technical and Madrasah Education Division.

Until last year, the new curriculum was being implemented in classes one, two, three, six, seven, eight, and nine. According to the original plan, the new curriculum was to be introduced this year in classes four, five, and ten, thereby covering all grades up to the secondary level.