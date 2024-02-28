British Council unveils 15 'GREAT Scholarships' for Bangladeshi students

British Council GREAT Scholarships are available now. In partnership with the UK government’s GREAT Britain campaign-The GREAT Scholarships offer students from Bangladesh the opportunity to undertake postgraduate taught studies in the UK from autumn 2024, across various fields of study.

This year, some 71 UK universities are offering 15 postgraduate GREAT scholarships to Bangladeshi students as part of the programme, across a variety of subjects like finance, marketing, business, psychology design, humanities, dance and more.

Each GREAT scholarship is worth a minimum of £10,000 that will be paid towards tuition fees for a one-year postgraduate course in the UK for the 2024-25 academic year.