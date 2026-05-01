Organised by the British Council and Prothom Alo
Dhaka hosts first ever ‘English Medium School Admission Fair’
Choosing the right educational institution for a child is both an important and challenging decision for parents. To make this process easier, more informed and more effective, the English Medium School Admission Fair 2026 is being organised for the first time.
The event is jointly organised by the British Council and prothomalo.com, with CHS Education Limited as the powered-by partner. Prime Bank PLC is the banking partner, while Polar Ice Cream is the ice cream partner.
Held under the slogan ‘Right Decision, Bright Future’, the fair began online on 26 April and will continue until 5 May 2026.
Alongside the 10-day online fair, a one-day offline event will also take place under this initiative. The day-long fair will be held tomorrow, Saturday (2 May), at Gulshan Shooting Club, with participation from British Council partner schools.
Participating institutions include Frobel Play School, Frobel Academy, Insight International School, Guidance International School, Daffodil International School, New Horizon Canadian International School, Wheaton International School, Bangladesh International Tutorial and Haileybury Bhaluka, among others.
At the offline fair, parents and visitors will be able to speak directly with representatives of participating institutions to gather admission-related information and advice for students ranging from playgroup to primary, O Level and A Level. The fair will remain open to all visitors from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.
What the day-long offline fair offers
The event will bring together British Council partner English medium schools under one roof, with dedicated stalls for each institution. Visitors will be able to speak directly with school representatives and learn about curricula, facilities and all key admission-related details.
For children attending the fair, the Gaming Zone will offer a range of entertainment and interactive activities throughout the day. A special Q&A session will be held in the afternoon, where organisers and relevant experts will answer questions from parents and visitors attending the fair.
Raffle draw and attractive prizes
In addition to online registration, visitors will also be able to register directly at the venue of the offline fair. Registration can be completed through the designated link. A raffle draw will be held in the evening after the fair concludes. Three winners will receive attractive prizes sponsored by Brothers Furniture.
According to the organisers, ensuring a child’s future in today’s competitive education landscape requires informed and well-considered decisions. The fair aims to create a platform for parents and students where they can access reliable information about the country’s leading English medium schools and make the right choice for their child’s admission.
Further details are available on the website.