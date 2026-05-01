Dhaka hosts first ever ‘English Medium School Admission Fair’

Choosing the right educational institution for a child is both an important and challenging decision for parents. To make this process easier, more informed and more effective, the English Medium School Admission Fair 2026 is being organised for the first time.

The event is jointly organised by the British Council and prothomalo.com, with CHS Education Limited as the powered-by partner. Prime Bank PLC is the banking partner, while Polar Ice Cream is the ice cream partner.

Held under the slogan ‘Right Decision, Bright Future’, the fair began online on 26 April and will continue until 5 May 2026.