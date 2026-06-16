3 new BRAC experiential learning boats launched

Three new thematic boats have joined BRAC’s Experiential Learning Boat fleet, creating new opportunities for children to learn about the environment, digital technology and history through experiential learning, reports a press release.

With these additions, the total number of Experiential Learning Boats now stands at six.

These floating learning spaces are transforming rivers into classrooms and bringing play-based, hands-on learning experiences to children in some of the country’s most remote river erosion-prone and haor areas.

The boats are also introducing children in riverine communities to technologies and learning experiences that many have never encountered before.