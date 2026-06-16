3 new BRAC experiential learning boats launched
Children excited by hands-on, technology-driven learning experiences featuring robotics and digital learning
Three new thematic boats have joined BRAC’s Experiential Learning Boat fleet, creating new opportunities for children to learn about the environment, digital technology and history through experiential learning, reports a press release.
With these additions, the total number of Experiential Learning Boats now stands at six.
These floating learning spaces are transforming rivers into classrooms and bringing play-based, hands-on learning experiences to children in some of the country’s most remote river erosion-prone and haor areas.
The boats are also introducing children in riverine communities to technologies and learning experiences that many have never encountered before.
These new boats were inaugurated on Monday (15 June 2026) at the Kadam Rasul Dargah grounds in Narayanganj by BRAC’s Executive Director Asif Saleh.
The activities and learning materials on the boats have been specially designed for primary school children, although learners of all ages and visitors can also enjoy and benefit from the experience.
Speaking at the event, Asif Saleh said that while memorisation-based learning may help students pass examinations, it does not equip them to solve real-life problems.
One of the major shortcomings of the education system, he noted, is the lack of a clear connection between classroom learning and its practical application in everyday life.
He said that Bangladesh faces many challenges but has too few problem-solvers.
“I want students to grow into capable individuals who can address the challenges of the future. Preparing for tomorrow requires more than memorising information; it demands the ability to apply science and technology and to solve real-world problems.”
Asif Saleh added that the primary objective of the Experiential Learning Boats is to give children first-hand experiences that bring to life the concepts they read about in books or encounter through news and online platforms.
He explained that the boats will travel across the country, creating opportunities for students to learn, explore, and understand through active participation.
Speaking at the event, Safi Rahman Khan, director of BRAC’s Education, Skills Development and Migration Programme, said that the boats are more than educational tools for BRAC.
They are spaces that expand children’s imaginations and introduce them to worlds and experiences they might otherwise never have the opportunity to encounter.
Niveen Reza, head of Social Enterprises at the BRAC Education Programme, said that for children living in haor and riverine areas, the boats often serve as a first introduction to archaeology, robotics, environmental simulations, augmented reality, virtual reality, interactive storytelling and hands-on scientific exploration.
Shibani Sarkar, upazila nirbahi officer of Bandar upazila in Narayanganj; Md Abdul Kium Khan, upazila Secondary Education Officer; and Md Azmal Hossen, upazila primary education officer, were also present at the inauguration event. They toured the boats and observed the learning activities.
In 2011, BRAC introduced boat schools in the flood-prone north-eastern region of the country to ensure uninterrupted learning. After that initiative concluded, several boats remained in operation.
As part of BRAC’s 50th anniversary celebrations, the BRAC Education Programme began transforming these boats into spaces for play-based and experiential learning, leading to the launch of the Experiential Learning Boats initiative.
The first three boats focused on science, mathematics and values-based education.
Among the newly launched boats, the Environment Boat addresses one of the most pressing realities facing children in Bangladesh: climate change.
Designed as a floating environmental learning centre, it helps children learn about environmental awareness, sustainable lifestyles, biodiversity, pollution, waste management, ecosystem balance and environmental responsibility.
The digital boat introduces children in riverine areas to technologies they may never have experienced before.
On board, children can participate in activities involving augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), robotics and interactive digital learning.
The history boat offers six different learning activities. These include archaeology-inspired exploration, simulated excavation experiences, story-based installations, visual narratives and map-based discovery exercises, enabling children to connect with Bangladesh’s history and heritage in engaging and meaningful ways.
Travelling along waterways from Bhola to Sunamganj, the initiative has already brought joyful, experiential learning opportunities to 77 locations across 16 districts.
To date, 79,185 students have participated in learning activities through the boats, while 462 female volunteers have received training.
For many children, learning through science, mathematics, values, history, environmental studies and digital technology has been an entirely new experience.
Each boat typically remains in a community for seven to 10 days and is open daily from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.
In addition to children, teachers, parents and local residents are also welcome to participate.
Special ramps have been installed to ensure easy access for children and individuals with disabilities.
BRAC’s Experiential Learning Boats are not simply an initiative to entertain children.
They represent an innovative effort to address multiple challenges within Bangladesh’s education system, including the climate crisis, educational inequality, limited exposure to diverse learning experiences, rote-based teaching methods and unequal access to opportunities.
For BRAC, these boats symbolise a future in which rivers are no longer barriers, but pathways to possibility.