43rd BCS result soon, over 400 posts added

A total of 404 more cadre posts are being added in the 43rd Bangladesh Cadre Service (BCS) examination taking the number of posts to 2218.

Most of the newly added cadres will be taken in the agricultural department.

Several sources at the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.

The sources also said the final result of the 43rd is likely to be announced soon.