43rd BCS result soon, over 400 posts added

A total of 404 more cadre posts are being added in the 43rd Bangladesh Cadre Service (BCS) examination taking the number of posts to 2218.
Most of the newly added cadres will be taken in the agricultural department.
Several sources at the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.
The sources also said the final result of the 43rd is likely to be announced soon.
A member of BPSC told Prothom Alo that the agriculture ministry applied to the public administration ministry seeking more posts at the last moment. Later the public administration ministry sent a demand letter to the BPSC for additional 404 posts for agriculture and some other cadres. Now these posts are being added to the 43rd BCS..
The PSC member said results of cadre and non-cadre would be published simultaneously in this BCS.
BPSC published the circular on the non-cadres posts for the candidates of the 43rd BCS examination on 14 December.
A total of 1,342 vacant posts of grades IX-XII will be filled at various government offices and agencies through this advertisement, according to the circular.
Earlier on 20 August, BPSC published the written exams result of 43rd BCS on 20 August. A total of 9,841 candidates passed the exam. The viva-voce of these candidates ended last month.
According to the circular of 43rd BCS, a total of 300 would be recruited in administration cadre, 100 in police, 25 in foreign service, 843 in education, 35 in audit, 22 in information, 19 in tax, 14 in customs, and 19 in cooperatives cadre.