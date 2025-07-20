SSC result: They took exam in one subject, failed in two

Two SSC candidates in Baraigram upazila of Natore appeared in exams for only one subject this year, yet their results showed them failing in two subjects.

This error occurred in the results of Sabbir Ahmed, a Food Processing Trade student under the Technical Education Board from Ahmedpur Degree College, and Arafat Sardar, an IT Support and IoT Basics Trade student from Baraigram Pilot High School.

According to Ahmedpur Degree College, Sabbir Ahmed had failed in the Entrepreneurship subject in his 2024 SSC exams, out of a total of 15 subjects. This year, he appeared for the exam in that subject only.