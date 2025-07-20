SSC result: They took exam in one subject, failed in two
Two SSC candidates in Baraigram upazila of Natore appeared in exams for only one subject this year, yet their results showed them failing in two subjects.
This error occurred in the results of Sabbir Ahmed, a Food Processing Trade student under the Technical Education Board from Ahmedpur Degree College, and Arafat Sardar, an IT Support and IoT Basics Trade student from Baraigram Pilot High School.
According to Ahmedpur Degree College, Sabbir Ahmed had failed in the Entrepreneurship subject in his 2024 SSC exams, out of a total of 15 subjects. This year, he appeared for the exam in that subject only.
However, when the results were published on 10 July, he was shown to have failed in both Entrepreneurship and Agriculture—even though Agriculture was not a subject he had registered for.
Sabbir said, “I didn’t even take the Agriculture exam, yet I’ve been marked as failed in it. This is sheer negligence by those responsible for preparing the results.”
College Principal Ishaq Ali said, “This might have occurred due to an error in the Technical Education Board’s IT section. We’ve contacted the board regarding the issue.”
A similar error was found in Arafat Sardar’s results. According to Baraigram Pilot High School, Arafat had only failed in Chemistry in his 2024 SSC exams, and he retook only that subject this year. However, his results showed him failing in both Chemistry and Agriculture, even though Agriculture wasn’t listed in his admit card.
Arafat commented, “Such mistakes are unacceptable.”
Confirming the discrepancy, the headmaster of Baraigram Pilot High School, Mahbubur Rahman, said, “We’ve informed the board to take necessary steps regarding this issue.”