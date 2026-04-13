IELTS and TOEFL preparation: How to improve your English pronunciation

Even after studying for 12 years in school and college, many of us still feel hesitant when speaking in English. As a result, we become nervous in exams like the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) or the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL). We lack confidence.

However, if you can master correct pronunciation, you will become much more confident. Moreover, good pronunciation also increases your chances of achieving a higher score in IELTS and TOEFL.

Remember, speaking English with good pronunciation is not just the work of the tongue. First, it is the work of the ear, then the brain, and finally the tongue. Research shows that attentive listening, imitating models, repetition, and consistently evaluating one’s own pronunciation play an effective role in improving learners’ pronunciation.

Many Bangladeshi learners face a common problem. They tend to look at the spelling of words first and only then listen to their sounds. As a result, the word may be spoken, but the pronunciation is incorrect.