IELTS and TOEFL preparation: How to improve your English pronunciation
Even after studying for 12 years in school and college, many of us still feel hesitant when speaking in English. As a result, we become nervous in exams like the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) or the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL). We lack confidence.
However, if you can master correct pronunciation, you will become much more confident. Moreover, good pronunciation also increases your chances of achieving a higher score in IELTS and TOEFL.
Remember, speaking English with good pronunciation is not just the work of the tongue. First, it is the work of the ear, then the brain, and finally the tongue. Research shows that attentive listening, imitating models, repetition, and consistently evaluating one’s own pronunciation play an effective role in improving learners’ pronunciation.
Many Bangladeshi learners face a common problem. They tend to look at the spelling of words first and only then listen to their sounds. As a result, the word may be spoken, but the pronunciation is incorrect.
For example, “vegetable” becomes “ve-ji-table”, and “comfortable” is pronounced in a way that makes the word itself uncomfortable. To learn pronunciation, a “top-down” approach works well—first listen to meaningful sentences, dialogues, stories, video clips, songs, and real conversations. Then learn the rules.
Follow and imitate
Learning pronunciation is not just about individual sounds, it also involves understanding which part of a word or which word in a sentence to stress, the rhythm, how words are grouped, and where pauses occur. Intonation is also part of this. For example, take ‘Can I get a cup of tea?’ Many Bangladeshi learners say this word by word in a fragmented way.
One particularly effective method is shadowing. This involves listening to a speaker and repeating what they say almost simultaneously, maintaining the same speed, tone, and rhythm. If combined with listening, speaking, recording, and comparing, learning becomes even faster.
Listening to your own voice acts like a mirror—it reveals mistakes and shows the path to improvement. To learn pronunciation, a mobile phone, a short audio clip, and consistent focus are often enough. So, imitation is not just a ‘fashionable tip’, rather it is a research-backed effective technique.
Record yourself
Another powerful technique is to listen, speak, record, and compare. First listen, then speak, record your voice on your phone, and then compare it with the original audio. This comparison is your mirror. Several studies have shown that self-recording improves learners’ pronunciation skills.
Can listening to songs improve pronunciation? The answer is yes—if done wisely. Slow songs with clear lyrics, combined with humming along, can help you grasp pronunciation patterns effectively.
Watch films
Copying from short films or interview clips is highly effective. Watching an entire film for enjoyment is not the same as imitating a 15-second English dialogue ten times—the latter can truly transform you. Choose a short clip, such as a greeting, a question, or an emotional response. Observe where the speaker opens their mouth, links words, places stress, and pauses.
This process trains your speech patterns. Learning pronunciation is like picking up the rhythm of a song, imitate first and then internalise it naturally. While learning English, confidently imitating a skilled speaker can help turn that style into your own habit.
Understand English sounds
It is important to have some understanding of the 44 international phonetic sounds in English. To overcome confusion, practising minimal pairs is very effective. For example, take Ship/Sheep, Bat/Bet, or Fan/Van, recognising these subtle differences helps reduce hesitation in pronunciation. In TESOL methods, practising such word pairs is considered one of the best ways to learn pronunciation.
In addition, a blended phonics-phonetics approach is quite effective. For children, learning can start with simple words like Cat, Pen, or Big. For adults, it is necessary to work on more complex consonant clusters such as School, Street, or Splash.
How to start
As a typical Bangladeshi learner, you should not jump in abruptly. In the first stage, practise listening for 10 minutes daily. In the second stage, practise imitation for five minutes. In the third stage, spend five minutes recording and comparing.
Through this routine, teach someone a word or sentence you have learned each day. With just 30 minutes of daily practice over a few weeks, you will begin to notice clear improvements in your pronunciation.
* Muhammad Yeasir is an IELTS instructor.