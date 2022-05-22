Five educationists' proposal remains relevant for education crisis

1. Students and the young generation have to be kept away from evil politics in the educational arena. Chattra League has to be disconnected directly and indirectly from Awami League in a bid to maintain good environment in the educational atmosphere. An order should be issued to the authorities of educational institutions and local government to strictly control criminal activities of students and outsiders at the campuses. This decision is also necessary to restore past glory of student politics.

2. There are differences as well as consensus over the main goals of the draft education policy published recently. Despite differences in some cases, the implementation of the goals which have general consensus should not be hampered in any way. After holding discussions in the parliament, steps should be taken to implement those goals.

3. The goals which have no controversy

Based on main curricula at all types of primary and secondary educational institutions, an opportunity for quality and unified education for children has to be ensured.

Minimum skill and knowledge in information technology, social study, history, math, science, Bangla and English language of all students of all types of schools have to be ensured. Scientific methods have to be applied for skill assessment.

Primary and secondary education administration has to be decentralised meaningfully. Each educational institution has to be accountable. They have to be given responsibility as well as authority. Giving importance on the leadership role of heads of all institutions, their skills, salary and dignity have to be increased.

4. A complete solution to all types of problems and detailed plan of action for implementation cannot be expected from the lone national education policy. In light of experience and during the preparation of implementation, solution to difficult problems can be found. For this purpose, a permanent education commission accountable to the parliament can be formed. This has been recommended in the draft education policy.