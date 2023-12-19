AIUB joins Education Fair 2023 in Yangon

The Bangladesh Embassy in Yangon organised the first-ever Bangladesh Education Fair 2023 on Sunday, 3 December at Hotel Melia in Yangon, Myanmar with great enthusiasm and fervor, according to a press release.
Bangladesh ambassador to Myanmar, Md Monwar Hossain inaugurated the Education Fair in the presence of a large number of students seeking higher education opportunities abroad.
American International University Bangladesh (AIUB) participated in the education fair while the embassy also organised a seminar titled ‘Affordable and Quality Education for All’.
Ambassador Md Monwar Hossain, in his opening remarks, highlighted that this education fair will not only boost Bangladesh-Myanmar bilateral relations but also strengthen people-to-people contact and open new opportunities for Myanmar students.
The Ambassador thanked all the participating universities from Bangladesh and appreciated the inquisitive students of Myanmar for attending the fair actively.
Myanmar students, representatives of Yangon-based higher educational institutes, academicians, parents and people from the relevant field attended the fair.
Md Abu Miah Akanda Tuhin, head of public relations at AIUB and Md Khurshed Alam, additional registrar at AIUB took part in the event on behalf of the university.