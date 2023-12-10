AIUB holds Job Fair 2023

American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) organised ‘AIUB Job Fair 2023’ on Saturday, 9 December. AIUB board of trustees member Carmen Zita Lamagna inaugurated the event, stated a press release.
A total of 111 renowned national and multinational companies from different sectors of the economy such as banking, IT solutions, telecommunications, networking solutions, pharmaceuticals, leasing and finance, call centers, automobile, real-estate, job portals, accessories and equipment, agro-business and FMCGs, participated in the job fair amongst many.
Some of the companies participating in the fair are Abdul Monem Ltd, ACI Limited, Banglalink, Aarong, Bay Developments Ltd, Eastern Bank Ltd, Bata, Navana, Pathao Limited, United Hospital Limited, wEvolve and others.
Carmen Zita Lamagna visited the stalls and expressed her gratitude to the companies for their collaborative participation. The AIUB Job Fair is a platform for the alumni and future graduates of the university, to facilitate transition into the corporate world.
This flagship event is organised by the Office of Placement and Alumni (OPA). Pro vice-chancellor of AIUB professor Abdur Rahman, OPA director R Tareque Moudud, proctor, deans, directors, department heads, faculty members, students, alumni, others high officials of AIUB were present there.
Plus, representatives from different organisations, many of whom are alumni of AIUB were present as well. The day-long programme continued till 5:00pm, attracting many existing students and alumni seeking better opportunities for their ambitious careers, throughout the event. A huge number of students and alumni visited the job fair and submitted their resumes to various companies.