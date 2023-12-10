AIUB holds Job Fair 2023

Some of the companies participating in the fair are Abdul Monem Ltd, ACI Limited, Banglalink, Aarong, Bay Developments Ltd, Eastern Bank Ltd, Bata, Navana, Pathao Limited, United Hospital Limited, wEvolve and others.

Carmen Zita Lamagna visited the stalls and expressed her gratitude to the companies for their collaborative participation. The AIUB Job Fair is a platform for the alumni and future graduates of the university, to facilitate transition into the corporate world.