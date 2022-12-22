AIUB, TESOL Society jointly organise student conference on English language, literature

Department of English, American International University-Bangladesh, in collaboration with TESOL Society of Bangladesh recently organised a seminar on ‘Discover English 2022: Student Conference on English Language and Literature.

The motto of the conference was ‘A conference by the students and for the students!’

The event took place at American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB), Kuril, Dhaka, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on 8 December.