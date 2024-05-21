Southeast University gets new VC
Professor Yusuf Mahbubul Islam has joined Southeast University (SEU) as the vice-chancellor on Sunday, 19 May 2024 upon the appointment by the president of Bangladesh and chancellor of SEU, Mohammed Shahabuddin for a four-year term, reports a press release.
Professor Islam has more than 46 years of teaching, research, and administrative experience at different institutions in Bangladesh, the United Kingdom, and Malaysia.
Previously, he held significant roles such as vice-chancellor at Daffodil International University and dean of engineering at Independent University of Bangladesh. He worked as an adjunct professor at Open University Malaysia (OUM) and associate professor and chair of computer science and engineering at BRAC University.
He contributed to the development of each of the institutions he worked for. As a team player Professor Islam seeks cooperation and support of all colleagues towards development of the University.