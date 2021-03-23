Form fill up for SSC examinees from 1 April

In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the examinees for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination-2021 will have to fill up their forms online from 1 April, reports BSS.
“This form must be filled from 1 to 7 April and fees can be submitted till 8 April, said a press release adding that no other fees except the amount fixed by the board can be charged during the form fill up.
The release further stated, “On 21 March, the Dhaka Education Board issued this notification regarding the filling up of SSC forms for the year 2021.”
According to the notification, application can be filed between 10-13 April with late fee of Tk 100 by 15 April.
The release also said that all information and possible list of the students will be available on the website of Dhaka Board of Education (www.dhakaeducationboard.gov.bd) on 29 March.