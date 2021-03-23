Form fill up for SSC examinees from 1 April

In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the examinees for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination-2021 will have to fill up their forms online from 1 April, reports BSS.

“This form must be filled from 1 to 7 April and fees can be submitted till 8 April, said a press release adding that no other fees except the amount fixed by the board can be charged during the form fill up.

The release further stated, “On 21 March, the Dhaka Education Board issued this notification regarding the filling up of SSC forms for the year 2021.”