MBBS-BDS result re-evaluation begins, check out the application procedure

The re-evaluation process for the results of the MBBS–BDS admission test for the 2025–26 academic year began today, Monday (15 December 2025).

This information was announced in a notice issued yesterday, Sunday (14 December 2025), by the Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME).

According to the notice, applications for re-evaluation can be submitted from today, Monday via SMS by paying a fee of Tk 1,000. Applications will be accepted until 20 December.

Candidates must submit the fee using a Teletalk SIM card to apply for re-evaluation of their examination results. The outcome of the re-evaluation will be communicated to applicants in due course via SMS from Teletalk Bangladesh Limited.

The decision of the committee formed by the Directorate General of Medical Education in this regard shall be considered final.