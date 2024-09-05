SMA Faiz appointed as UGC chairman
Former professor of the Department of Soil, Water and Environment at Dhaka University, SMA Faiz has been appointed as the chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC). The Education Ministry issued a notification in this regard on Thursday.
SMA Faiz, also the former vice-chancellor of Dhaka University and former chairman of Bangladesh Public Service Commission, has been appointed for four years and he will be entitled with all facilities including salary, allowances and other benefits according to the rules of the commission.
