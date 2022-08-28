Seminar on FLTA Programme held at IML, DU

The FLTA programme offers young Bangladeshi university teachers of English language and other related subjects the chance to teach Bangla at higher education institutions in the US, and in the process, refine their teaching skills and enhance their knowledge of American cultures.

ABM Razaul Faquire, director, IML, inaugurated the seminar. In his speech, Razaul Faquire appreciated The American Center, Dhaka, and the TESOL Society of Bangladesh for organising the free seminar for English language teachers in Bangladesh.

Mian Md. Naushaad Kabir, associate professor, and head, Department of English Language, IML, delivered a welcome speech, highlighting the importance of cultural exchange programmes between Bangladesh and the US, and the symbiotic relationship between the two countries.