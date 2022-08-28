Seminar on FLTA Programme held at IML, DU

The FLTA programme offers young Bangladeshi university teachers of English language and other related subjects the chance to teach Bangla at higher education institutions in the US, and in the process, refine their teaching skills and enhance their knowledge of American cultures.
ABM Razaul Faquire, director, IML, inaugurated the seminar. In his speech, Razaul Faquire appreciated The American Center, Dhaka, and the TESOL Society of Bangladesh for organising the free seminar for English language teachers in Bangladesh.
Mian Md. Naushaad Kabir, associate professor, and head, Department of English Language, IML, delivered a welcome speech, highlighting the importance of cultural exchange programmes between Bangladesh and the US, and the symbiotic relationship between the two countries.
Mizanur Rahman, lecturer, Department of French, IML, and an FLTA alumnus at Stanford University, US also spoke at the event. He shared his teaching and learning experiences in the US, and explained possible ways a Fulbright FLTA can make meaningful contributions to American society as a cultural ambassador from Bangladesh.
The seminar was conducted by Raihana Sultana, cultural affairs specialist, Higher Education and Academic Exchange Programmes, and Syeda Kashfi Chowdhury, professional exchanges programme manager from the U.S. Embassy, Dhaka.
In addition to the Fulbright FLTA programme, they also discussed the Global Undergraduate Exchange (Global UGRAD) Programme, the Fulbright U.S. Student Programme, and the Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Programme.
Early career English language teachers from various public and private universities in Bangladesh attended the seminar and participated in an engaging question-answer session.
The event was anchored by Ms. Dipty Rahman, organising secretary, TESOL Society of Bangladesh, part-time faculty, Department of English, IML, and lecture, Daffodil International University, Bangladesh.