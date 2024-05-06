DU to hold in-person classes from Wednesday
The Dhaka University (DU) authorities have decided to hold its classes and examinations in-person from Wednesday as ongoing heatwave dropped to a tolerable level across the country.
“DU vice chancellor professor ASM Maksud Kamal approved the decision today”, said a press release signed by DU public relation director Mahmud Alam.
Earlier, on 21 April, the DU authorities decided to hold classes virtually due to the heatwave that scorched Bangladesh over the past several weeks.