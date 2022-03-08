Education

Girls' pass rate increases significantly in SSC, HSC

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Education minister Dipu Moni on Tuesday said the pass rate of female students in secondary and higher secondary levels in 2019 was over two times as high as that of 1990, reports UNB.

"In 1990, 30 per cent of female students passed the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination while 31 per cent in Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC). But in 2019, the pass rate of female students in SSC and HSC was over 83 per cent and 75 per cent respectively,” said the education minister.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The minister was speaking at a press briefing held at Osmani Memorial auditorium marking the International Women’s Day.

According to the report of Bangladesh Bureau of Educational Information & Statistics (BANBEIS)-2019, the number of female students in secondary level in 2020 was 55 .07 per cent while 50.27 per cent in higher secondary and 35.21 per cent in university level.

Advertisement

Besides, the number of female students in Madrasha level was 55.25 per cent in 2020, according to BANBEIS, she said.

"Some 75 per cent of female students in honours and its equivalent level got scholarship from PM’s Education Assistant Trust while in the 2012-2013 and 2020-2021 academic year, the government has distributed Tk 476,21,77,700 among 9,71,873 female students from the trust.” she said.

Bangladesh is now a role model in the development of women in the global arena and the government has taken so many multipurpose initiatives to continue the progress of the development during Covid-19, she added.

Read more from Education
Post Comment
Advertisement