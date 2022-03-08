Girls' pass rate increases significantly in SSC, HSC

Besides, the number of female students in Madrasha level was 55.25 per cent in 2020, according to BANBEIS, she said.

"Some 75 per cent of female students in honours and its equivalent level got scholarship from PM’s Education Assistant Trust while in the 2012-2013 and 2020-2021 academic year, the government has distributed Tk 476,21,77,700 among 9,71,873 female students from the trust.” she said.

Bangladesh is now a role model in the development of women in the global arena and the government has taken so many multipurpose initiatives to continue the progress of the development during Covid-19, she added.