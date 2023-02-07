Social media makes us less social

A debate competition, 'Voice of Freedom' was organised on 7 February for the students of Rajshahi University. Funded by the European Union (EU), DNET and the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom are jointly implementing the project 'Foster Responsible Digital Citizenship to Promote Freedom of Expression in Bangladesh'. The project was launched with the aim of helping the young generation of Bangladesh to become responsible digital citizens and inculcate in them the spirit of free expression in a constructive way.

A total of 12 students participated in this competition in four teams selected from different departments and more than 200 students including teachers from different departments were present as spectators. An interesting quiz competition was organized in the session for the audience as well.