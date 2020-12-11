Govt secondary school admission applications from 15 December

The admission notice states that the application fee this time will be Tk 110, which can only be paid by SMS through Teletalk prepared mobile.

There were 39 government secondary schools and three branches in Dhaka city. After nationalisation, two more schools have been added. The admission procedures for these schools are carried out by the central management under the secondary and higher education directorate.

This time too, admission to the schools will be done in three groups, A, B and C. When applying, a student can list five schools of one group in order of preference. The school will be selected from this by means of lottery. Till now, a student seeking admission could choose one school from a group.

Applicants all over the country will be provided with a thana-wise list of educational institutions. The candidates can then select the 5 schools in order of preference from the available list.