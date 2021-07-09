Grameenphone organises webinar to empower female students

Following the first season, the platform has started its six-month long next one with 15 mentors from across the country. They will help the mentees express their full potentials based on their strengths and teach them about soft skills and networking.
Senior vice president of head of global learning and development of Telenor, Selina Lomholdt, Grameenphone’s chief marketing officer, Mohammad Sajjad Hasib, chief human resources officer Syed Tanvir Husain and head of HR strategy & talent management Nadia Kader took part in the discussion.
Selina Lomholdt said at the webinar that Telenor believes in gender diverse and inclusive society and has been exemplary in creating a stellar working environment for women.
“However, there is no denying that guidance in life and career can help shape the development better. Especially when you are at the early stage of your professional life, a platform like this is critical to equip with skills that are a prerequisite to shine in your field,” she added.